EU clears German support scheme for electric buses

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission cleared on Monday a 70-million-euro ($86.4 million) scheme in Germany to support electric buses and charging infrastructure, saying it was in line with EU state-aid rules.

The scheme, which will run until the end of 2021, will help public transport operators by covering the additional costs for electric and hybrid buses and installing the necessary charging infrastructure.

“The Commission concluded that the contribution to EU environmental goals of the scheme outweighs any potential distortion of competition brought about by the public financing,” the EU’s competition regulator said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8106 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)