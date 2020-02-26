Global coronavirus cases top 80,000 but no need for panic - WHO

FILE PHOTO: Chinese young women, one wearing a mask, take pictures in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The number of recorded cases of coronavirus has risen to 80,988 across 33 countries, but there is no need for panic over the outbreak, World Health Organization Europe Director Hans Kluge said on Wednesday.

“There is indeed no need for a panic,” he told a news conference in Rome, adding that the mortality rate is about 2% and now 1% in China, which has 96.5% of global cases.

“Bear in mind that four out of five patients have mild symptoms and recover,” Kluge said.

He said that disease response cooperation will be scaled up to ensure all regions of Italy are equally prepared following the surge of cases in the north of the country.