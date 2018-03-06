EU Commission says welcomes ECJ judgment on arbitration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday welcomed a ruling by the EU’s top court which said arbitration clauses in treaties between member states were invalid.

“The judgment is in line with the position of the Commission. This is not related to the investment we have in international trade agreements - this is another family of issues,” a spokesman told a regular press briefing.

The Commission said it would study the consequences of the ruling in detail. The European Court of Justice ruled earlier on Tuesday that arbitration clauses common to almost 200 investment agreements between EU member countries violated EU law.