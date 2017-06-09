FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 2 months ago

NATO's Gottemoeller: stronger European defence means stronger NATO

NATO deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller talks to British soldiers at military base in Tapa, Estonia, May 12, 2017.David Mardiste

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - NATO welcomes the European Union's initiative for a European defence fund as it will help to strengthen the military alliance, NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller said on Friday.

"At the moment, too many resources are wasted through duplication and lack of coordination," she said at the Defence and Security Conference Prague in the Czech capital.

"This is an area where the EU can make a big difference and we strongly support their efforts to do so. A stronger European defence means a stronger NATO, and a stronger NATO means a stronger European defence."

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Gareth Jones

