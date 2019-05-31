Hungary's Fidesz might join new formation in European parliament - PM tells radio

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters after the preliminary results of the European Parliament election in Budapest, Hungary, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s Fidesz party will stay in the European People’s Party (EPP) grouping in the European parliament if it is line with the national interest but if not, it will sit in a new formation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

He did not say which grouping Fidesz would join if it did not join the EPP.

Orban also said the Visegrad four group in the European Union — Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic — had agreed to take a common stance in selecting new EU leaders. “We will have a unified stance in personnel issues,” Orban said.