UK interior minister says EU election result 'hugely disappointing'

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

(Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister Sajid Javid said on Monday his Conservative Party’s performance in European elections were “hugely disappointing” and his party needed to unite to deliver Brexit.

“Hugely disappointing results - but this is a verdict on our delivery of Brexit. There’s a clear lesson: people want us to get on with it,” Javid tweeted.

Across England and Wales, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party took the lion’s share of the vote with voters rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party.