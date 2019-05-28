EU leaders want to settle on EU Commission chief by June summit - Merkel

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after a European Union leaders summit following the EU elections, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that EU leaders had agreed they would try to settle on a candidate to head the EU executive, the European Commission, by the next time they meet for a summit in June.

“We agreed that it is essential for us to show we are capable of action and so we want by the June summit, so June 21-22, as far as possible to have the solution and our proposal for the position of Commission president,” Merkel told a news conference after a meeting of EU leaders.

She said European Council president Donald Tusk would have a coordinating role, with two national leaders each from the centre-right European People’s Party, the Social Democrats and the liberals acting as negotiators.