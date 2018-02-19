Germany backs Spain's de Guindos in race for ECB deputy role

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s acting Finance Minister Peter Altmaier on Monday threw his weight behind Spain’s Luis de Guindos in the race for the vacant job of European Central Bank vice president.

“It would be an excellent choice if the Eurogroup agreed on him today or at the next meeting,” said Altmaier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking shortly before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)