EU watchdogs to study costs, performance of mutual funds
#Financials
October 17, 2017 / 8:13 AM / in 5 days

EU watchdogs to study costs, performance of mutual funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - European Union financial watchdogs will conduct a “large-scale” study into costs and performance of mutual funds, a top regulator said on Tuesday.

“For securities markets we will initially focus on the costs and performance of UCITS funds,” Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority told a conference in Paris.

“In that context, we will also look into the differences between active and passive investing, and the impact on costs and charges, and long-term return.” (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

