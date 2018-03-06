EU says Russian gas flows to bloc 'stable' despite Ukraine spat

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to the European Union are stable despite its spat with Ukraine, the EU executive said on Monday, adding that it stood ready to mediate in the dispute over gas supplies.

Russia has said Gazprom’s intention to terminate contracts with Ukraine poses no immediate threat to natural gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine.

Asked whether the EU was concerned over secure supplies on Tuesday, a European Commission spokeswoman said: “For the moment, from the information that the European Commission has, gas flows are stable and normal.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)