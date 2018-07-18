EU regulators fine Google record $5 billion in Android case

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators levied a record 4.34-billion-euro ($5.04 billion) fine against Google on Wednesday for illegal restrictions on Android smartphone makers and mobile network operators.

FILE PHOTO - A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo in this illustration taken July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/r/File Photo

The European Commission ordered Google to end the illegal conduct within 90 days or face additional penalties of up to 5 percent of parent Alphabet’s average daily worldwide turnover.

The EU enforcer also dismissed Google’s arguments citing Apple as a competitor to Android devices, saying the iPhone maker does not sufficiently constrain Google because of its higher prices and switching costs for users.($1 = 0.8610 euros)