Technology News
July 18, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU expected to fine Google $5 billion over Android: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is expected to be fined a record 4.3 billion euros ($5.00 billion) by the European Union over its Android system, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Google logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai had a call with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager late Tuesday for a meeting, Bloomberg reported citing a source.

The EU antitrust enforcer has charged Google with using its dominant Android to marginalise rivals following a three-year-long investigation - seen as the most important of three EU cases against the world’s most popular internet search engine.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT, the European Commission said, where she is expected to announce a record fine against Google.

The Commission said Vestager would speak on an antitrust case but did not provide details.

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

