Technology News
July 18, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Google says will appeal EU fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google said it will appeal against a record 4.34-billion-euro ($5.04 billion) fine levied by EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday over illegal restrictions on Android smartphone makers and mobile network operators.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Google logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less,” Google spokesman Al Verney said. “A vibrant ecosystem, rapid innovation and lower prices are classic hallmarks of robust competition. We will appeal the Commission’s decision.”

Reporting by Yun Chee Foo; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar

