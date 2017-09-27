FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google says will treat comparison shopping rivals equally
September 27, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 21 days ago

Google says will treat comparison shopping rivals equally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google will treat its shopping service the same as rivals when they bid for ads at the top of a search page, the company said on Wednesday, as it seeks to comply with an EU antitrust order and stave off fresh fines.

The European Commission slapped a record 2.4-billion-euro ($2.8 billion) against the world’s most popular internet search engine in June and told it to stop giving an illegal advantage to its shopping service.

“Google Shopping will compete on equal terms and will operate as if it were a separate business, participating in the auction in the same way as everyone else,” spokesman Al Verney said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robin Emmott)

