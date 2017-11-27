Macron says glyphosate to be banned in France within three years

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would take all measures necessary to ensure that weed-killer glyphosate is banned in France as soon as an alternative is available and at the latest within three years.

Macron announced the move on Twitter after Germany defeated France in a tight vote in Brussels. The vote cleared the use of glyphosate for the next five years after a heated debate over whether the weed-killer causes cancer.

He ended his Tweet by writing: #MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain. (Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide, Ingrid Melander, Jean-Baptiste Vey)