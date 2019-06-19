EU's Tusk hopes for top jobs deal on Thursday

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a rally during celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the first free democratic parliamentary election in Poland, at the Old Town in Gdansk, Poland June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that he hoped EU’s leaders would agree on new names for the bloc’s top jobs when they meet in Brussels on Thursday.

Multiple diplomats and officials have warned it may be too soon for an agreement at this week’s summit chaired by Tusk, citing disagreement between Berlin and Paris over a German candidate’s bid to become the bloc’s chief executive.

“There are different views, different interests, but also a common will to finalise this process before the first session of the European Parliament,” Tusk said in an invitation letter to the 28 national leaders.

“I remain cautiously optimistic, as those I have spoken to have expressed determination to decide swiftly. I hope we can make it on Thursday.”