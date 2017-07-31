EU mergers and takeovers (July 31)

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Intervias, which is the holding company of fuel station operator Euro Garages Ltd, to acquire a business unit from Italy fuel station operator Esso Italiana (approved July 31)

-- Credit rating agency Moody's to acquire Dutch business intelligence statistics provider Bureau van Dijk Electronic Publishing (approved July 31)

NEW LISTINGS

-- VIMNI, Viacom's Italian branch, and publisher De Agostini Editore to jointly acquire DeA Broadcast, a new LLC programming creator (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 4/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JULY 31

-- Shipping terminal operator PSA International Pte Ltd and Terminal Investment Ltd Sarl, which is indirectly and jointly controlled by Swiss container line MSC (Mediterraneann Shipping Company), to jointly acquire Belgian container terminal operator PSA DGD (notified June 23/deadline July 31)

AUG 3

-- U.S. industrial company Deere & Co to acquire German road construction company Wirtgen (notified June 28/deadline Aug. 3)

AUG 4

-- Austrian construction company WIG Wietersdorfer Holding GmbH and Saudi Arabian Amiantit to set up a joint venture (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4)

AUG 7

-- German industrial group Bayer to acquire U.S. seeds company Monsanto (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 7)

AUG 9

-- French carmaker Peugeot and French bank BNP Paribas to acquire joint control of U.S. carmaker General Motors' financing subsidiaries and branches (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 9)

AUG 10

-- Swiss vending services provider Selecta, which is controlled by private equity firm KKR, to acquire Dutch peer Pelican Rouge (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10)

AUG 11

-- Chinese chemicals company China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd and Japanese fibres and chemicals company AKC to set up a joint venture (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)

AUG 14

-- U.S. communications infrastructure company Digital Bridge Holdings, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) to jointly acquire U.S. data centre operator Vantage Data Centres (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)

AUG 16

-- U.S. private equity firm Advent International to acquire Danish packaging company Faerch Plast from Swedish buyout firm EQT (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 16/simplified)

-- Norwegian retailer Norgesgruppen and Swedish peer Axfood to jointly acquire Swedish food retailer Eurocash Food AB (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 16)

-- Chinese car parts maker Hubei Aviation Precision Machinery Technology Co. Ltd and Canadian peer Magna International to set up a joint venture (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 16/simplified)

AUG 17

-- Private equity group Ardian, the Netherlands' APG Asset Management and Dutch pension fund PGGM to jointly acquire control of LBC tank terminals (notified July 11/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)

AUG 21

-- Canadian pension fund OTPP, Canadian investment management company AIMCo, Canadian infrastructure manager Borealis, which administers the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System Primary Pension Plan, and fund manager KIA to jointly acquire British airport LCY (notified July 13/deadline Aug. 21/simplified)

AUG 22

-- Spanish bank Banco Santander to acquire peer Banco Popular Group (notified July 14/deadline Aug. 22)

AUG 23

-- Asset management company Carlyle and private equity firm GTCR to jointly acquire contract research company Albany Molecular Research (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 23/simplified)

AUG 24

-- Luxembourg-based investment company Letterone to acquire British healthcare product retailer Holland & Barrett (notified July 18/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)

AUG 25

-- Danish shipping company AP Moller Maersk and Denmark's Danske Bank to set up a joint venture (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 25/simplified)

-- U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Dutch drugmaker Patheon (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 25)

AUG 28

-- Aerospace and marine product maker Moog Inc and Singapore Airlines Ltd's engineering unit to set up a joint venture (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 28/simplified)

-- Dutch asset management company APG to acquire a portfolio of 48 project companies in Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK (notified July 20/deadline Aug. 28/simplified)

-- Private equity firm HGCapital to acquire software provider Visma (notified July 20/deadline Aug. 28/simplified)

-- French oil major Total, credit card payment services company Worldline S.A. and African fintech provider Intouch Corp to acquire joint control of digital payment services provider Intouch SAS (notified July 20/deadline Aug. 28/simplified)

-- Canadian asset manager Brookfield and French energy company Engie to acquire joint control of British electricity wholesaler FHHGL (notified July 20/deadline Aug. 28/simplified)

AUG 29

-- French private equity firm Ardian to acquire engineering services provider Assystem Technologies' Global Product Solutions unit (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)

-- Norwegian metals company Norsk Hydro to acquire sole control of aluminium company Sapa, which is a joint venture with Norwegian conglomerate Orkla ASA (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29/simplified)

AUG 31

-- French dairy company Groupe Lactalis to acquire German peer Omira (notified July 26/deadline Aug. 31)

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital to acquire Italian leather processing company Pasubio (notified July 26/deadline Aug. 31/simplified)

SEPT 1

-- Television holding groups ProSiebenSat.1 Media of Germany, France's TV group TF1 and Mediaset with networks in Italy and Spain to establish a joint venture selling advertising space (notified July 27/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)

SEPT 4

NOV 30

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital Investors to acquire German tyre wholesaler Reiff Tyre (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30/simplified)

-- German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse to acquire Swedish peer Haldex (notified June 1/deadline extended to Nov. 30 from July 24 the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

DEADLINE SUSPENDED

-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April 28/deadline suspended on June 28 after the companies failed to provide relevant information)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Elizabeth Miles)