EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 12)

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Swiss logistics group Kuehne + Nagel to acquire sole control of the drinks distribution joint venture Kuehne + Nagel Drinkflow Logistics Holdings Limited (approved Feb. 9)

-- Spanish insurer Mapfre to promote renewal of guarantee insurance policies in Spain through a joint venture with France’s Euler Hermes (approved Feb. 9)

-- Aerospace and defence group Northrop Grumman to buy launch vehicle maker Orbital ATK (approved Feb. 9)

-- Czech energy utility EPH to acquire a stake in power plant Matrai Eromu (approved Feb. 9)

NEW LISTINGS

-- British turnaround specialist Melrose Industries to acquire British engineering company GKN (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16/simplified)

-- U.S. packaging company Crown Holdings Inc to acquire U.S. peer Signode Industrial Group Holdings Ltd (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16/simplified)

-- Canada’s Brookfield Business Partners to acquire U.S. nuclear plant maker Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from Japan’s Toshiba Corp (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16/simplified)

-- Canada’s Brookfield Business Partners to acquire a controlling stake in plastic packaging maker Schoeller Allibert from an indirect subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co (notified Feb. 8/deadline March 15/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Lone Star to acquire Nordic building materials distributor Stark from British company Ferguson (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

FEB 13

-- Private equity fund Nordic Capital VIII Limited to buy Alloheim Senioren-Residenzen Holding SE (notified Jan. 9/ deadline Feb. 13/ simplified)

FEB 16

-- German industrial gases group Linde to merge with U.S. peer Praxair (notified Jan. 12/ deadline Feb. 16)

FEB 21

-- U.S. car parts supplier Key Safety Systems, which is a unit of China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, to acquire Japanese car parts maker Takata Corp (notified Jan. 17/deadline Feb. 21)

FEB 23

-- Votorantim Geracao de Energia, which is a unit of Votorantimand Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, to acquire several windfarm companies (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23/simplified)

FEB 26

-- Baking products maker the Oetker-Gruppe to acquire Belgian bakery goods supplier Diversi Foods (notified Jan. 22/deadline Feb. 26/simplified)

-- Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch Shell plc to acquire retail energy supplier Impello Limited (notified Jan. 22/deadline Feb. 26/simplified)

FEB 27

-- Private equity firm PAI and Canadian institutional investor British Columbia Investment Management Corp to jointly acquire fruit juice maker Refresco (notified Jan. 23/deadline Feb. 27/simplified)

FEB 28

-- Spanish energy company Repsol and South Korean carmaker KIA Motors to set up a car-sharing joint venture (notified Jan. 24/deadline Feb. 28/simplified)

-- Chinese car parts maker Hasco and Canadian peer Magna to set up a joint venture (notified Jan. 24/deadline Feb. 28/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire Italian paper company Fedrigoni (notified Jan. 24/deadline Feb. 28/simplified)

MARCH 2

-- Private equity firm TA Associates to aquire a minority stake in software company Flexera Holdings (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2/simplified)

-- Insurer ReAssure, which is part of Swiss Re, to acquire UK insurer Legal & General Group’s Actaeon insurance business (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2/simplified)

MARCH 5

-- French private equity firm Pai Partners to acquire French packaging group Albea (notified Jan. 29/deadline March 5/simplified)

MARCH 6

-- Australian chemicals maker Nufarm to acquire European crop protection product portfolio from Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd and Syngenta (notified Jan. 30/deadline March 6)

MARCH 8

-- Michelin North America and Sumitomo Corp of America to start a joint venture (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)

MARCH 9

-- Chemicals company Quaker Chemical Corp and Hinduja Group’s Houghton Internatioal to merge (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9)

-- Singapore Airlines and Canadian training centre operator CAE International Holdings Ltd to set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)

-- British broadcaster Channel 4 to acquire joint control of European Broadcaster Exchange, which is jointly owned by Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Television Francaise, Mediaset S.p.A and Spanish TV networks (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)

MARCH 12

-- France’s Oney Bank S.A. which is part of Auchan Holding S.A., and web platform 4Finance to set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 5/deadline March 12/simplified)

MARCH 22

-- Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor to merge (notified Aug. 22/deadline extended to March 22 from March 8)

MARCH 26

-- U.S. specialty material company Celanese and private equity firm Blackstone to combine their cellulose acetate tow units under a new joint venture (notified Sept. 9/deadline extended to March 26 from March 19)

APRIL 4

-- Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to acquire Italian steel plant (notified Sept. 21/deadline extended to April 4 from March 23 after the companies asked for more time)

APRIL 5

-- German industrial group Bayer to acquire U.S. seeds company Monsanto (notified June 30/deadline extended to April 5 from March 12 after Bayer offered concessions)

MAY 30

-- South African chemicals company Tronox to acquire the titanium dioxide business of Cristal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Tasnee (notified Nov. 15/deadline extended to May 30 from mAY 15)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company’s proposed remedies or an EU member state’s request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)