Lawmakers urge EU probe in Malta after journalist killed
November 15, 2017

Lawmakers urge EU probe in Malta after journalist killed

STRASBOURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers adopted a resolution on Wednesday calling on the EU executive to investigate Malta’s adherence to the rule of law and European values following the murder of a campaigning journalist.

The non-binding resolution, backed by most parties and adopted during a plenary session in Strasbourg, also voiced the legislature’s “serious concerns” about the police independence and over international money-laundering on the island. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

