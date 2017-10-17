FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU rules out delay to MiFID markets rules
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 17, 2017 / 9:07 AM / in 5 days

EU rules out delay to MiFID markets rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The European Union’s financial services chief ruled out a further delay to the bloc’s sweeping reform of securities rules that comes into force on January 3.

The “MiFID II” rules inject more transparency and reporting requirements into stock, bond and commodities markets and have already been delayed a year due to their complexity.

“The deadline for MiFID II was already extended once, so we do not plan further extension of the deadline,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a regulatory conference in Paris. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
