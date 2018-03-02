Paraguay says EU-Mercosur negotiations to conclude in a few weeks

ASUNCION, March 2 (Reuters) - Negotiations for a long-awaited trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union could conclude in“two to three weeks,” Paraguay’s Foreign Minister Eladio Loizaga said on Friday, as an official negotiating period in the country’s capital ended without a deal.

The minister from Paraguay, which chairs the South American trade bloc of Mercosur for the first half of 2018, said meetings would continue next week either in person or by teleconference. Mercosur also includes Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Caroline Stauffer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)