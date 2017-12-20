FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's refusal to accept Muslim migrants may be behind EC decision: ruling party
December 20, 2017

Poland's refusal to accept Muslim migrants may be behind EC decision: ruling party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Commission’s decision to launch the so-called Article 7 procedure against Poland may be related to Warsaw’s refusal to accept Muslim migrants, spokeswoman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Beata Mazurek said on Wednesday.

“This may be an effect not only of the opposition’s informing (on Poland to the EC) but also because we don’t want to accept immigrants, we don’t want to accept Muslim migrants, as we care for the security of Poles,” Mazurek told reporters.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly

