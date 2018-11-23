World News
November 23, 2018 / 1:32 PM / in an hour

Supreme court law changes 'tip of the iceberg', Polish top court head says

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court President Malgorzata Gersdorf looks on before Reuters interview at Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland August 13, 2018. Picture taken August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - The reversal in Poland’s Supreme Court law changes are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to broader judicial reforms in the country, the head of Poland’s top court Malgorzata Gersdorf said on Friday.

“The adoption (of the legal) changes is slightly satisfying when it comes to the Supreme Court judges, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” she told reporters.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) rushed a legislative amendment through parliament on Wednesday reversing changes it had made at the Supreme Court that the European Union had condemned as undemocratic.

Reporting by Karol Witenberg; Writing by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

