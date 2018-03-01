FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
World News
March 1, 2018 / 12:46 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

EU wants Slovakia to give more details on suspected misuse of EU funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said it had requested information from Slovak authorities following media reports about EU agricultural funds being siphoned off by organised crime groups.

“We are aware of these media reports coming from Slovakia and are looking into the situation,” a spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday.

“Today we have sent a letter to the competent authority in Slovakia to request information about the possible misuse of agricultural funds.”

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.