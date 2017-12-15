FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macron aiming for eurozone "convergence" with Germany by March
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 15, 2017 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

Macron aiming for eurozone "convergence" with Germany by March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he hoped to make progress with Germany on ideas to reform the euro zone by March, once Germany has a new coalition government in place, and agree a “roadmap” with all eurozone leaders by June next year.

Speaking at a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel after an EU summit, Macron said a “stable, strong Germany” was in everyone’s interests to advance European integration and that decisions would flow from that.

“Our aim is to have an agreement in March because at that stage a political step will have been completed in Germany and we will have the capacity to construct together much more clearly on these issues,” Macron said of eurozone reform.

“Do I think that we can have a joint position and have joint solutions? I not only think we can, but I want it.”

Asked about his ideas for a eurozone budget, Macron said that in his Sorbonne speech in September, delivered two days after the German election, he had not made any mention of a specific size for the budget in terms of points of GDP. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.