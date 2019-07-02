France and Germany eye Lagarde for ECB and Von der Leyen for EC president: sources

German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen talks to the media from the site where German armed forces helicopter crashed in Dehmke near Hanover, Germany, July 1, 2019 REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen may end up as European Commission President while IMF head Christine Lagarde may become new president of the European Central Bank following an agreement between France and Germany, said sources.

One diplomatic source with knowledge of the matter said French President Emmanuel Macron had proposed to his German counterpart Angela Merkel that Lagarde should get the top ECB job.

The source added that Merkel was “very positive” on the idea of Lagarde heading the ECB.