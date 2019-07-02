EU leaders nominate Germany's von der Leyen for Commission head - Merkel

FILE PHOTO: German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen attends a news conference at the "Zenon" Coordination Center in Larnaca, Cyprus October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders nominated German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday to head up the European Commission as part of a proposal over who should run the EU’s top institutions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“For the position of Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen was nominated unanimously with one abstention,” Merkel told reporters in Brussels after tortuous marathon talks.

“This abstention came, in line with the rules of German voting conduct, from me,” she added. “We agreed this in the coalition: that if there is no unanimity, then one abstains. But one can say this (nomination) has been approved today without any opposition.”