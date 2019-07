Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel attends a news conference after the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Charles Michel, Belgium’s prime minister who EU leaders have chosen as the next European Council president, said on Tuesday that Europe is facing “immense” challenges.

“The challenges facing us are immense,” he told reporters, promising to work closely with the European Commission, the EU’s executive.