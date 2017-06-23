FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hungary's Orban sees EU reform drive after German election
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 23, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 2 months ago

Hungary's Orban sees EU reform drive after German election

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after two days of talks with his European Union peers he expected Berlin and Paris to push for broad reforms in the bloc once a German election due in September is out of the way.

"The French president has made it clear he wants to increase the efficiency of the EU and he is determined to do that," Orban told a news conference translated into English.

"The other factor is the German elections but I think after September it is very probable that we are going to put a lot of effort and planning into a new European reform era. We will have lots of debates and we need to prepare." (Reporting bu Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Jan Strupczewski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.