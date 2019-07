FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives at the EU Commission headquarters ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said he had received a commitment from fellow leaders that a socialist would lead the European Commission’s Economics and Financial Affairs portfolio.

Sanchez said he had fought very hard for a socialist to be nominated to the head of the commission but that he was pleased with the final top jobs package which he described as a “very balanced agreement”.