FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU set to grant Swiss stock exchanges access to EU market for one year
Sections
Featured
Sony aims to expand sensors use in robotics, self-driving cars
Technology
Sony aims to expand sensors use in robotics, self-driving cars
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 19, 2017 / 5:33 PM / in 20 hours

EU set to grant Swiss stock exchanges access to EU market for one year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Union is set to grant Switzerland’s stock exchanges access to the bloc’s internal market for one year, EU sources said, in a move aimed at putting pressure on Bern to clinch an overall deal on its relations with the EU.

EU states will vote on Wednesday on a proposal by the executive European Commission to recognise shares trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange and BX Swiss as equivalent to exchanges based in the 28-country bloc.

If they back the proposal, as EU officials expect, the Commission will temporarily allow EU investors to access the Swiss exchanges and vice-versa. That will avoid disruption after new MiFID II market rules come into force on Jan. 3.

The Commission had initially proposed the open-ended adoption of equivalence for the Swiss exchanges, in line with a deal on U.S. trading venues, documents seen by Reuters showed .

But Switzerland’s reluctance to sign an overall deal on its relations with the EU, of which it is a close partner but not a member, pushed the Commission to review the offer on trading venues, EU sources said.

“Recognising equivalence for one year makes a lot of sense,” a Commission official said, adding that this would avoid disruption and allow for a general deal by the end of next year on Switzerland’s access to the EU market.

The so-called “institutional agreement” under negotiation between Bern and Brussels would give Switzerland easier access to the EU’s single market of more than 400 million people. In exchange, Switzerland would more closely align with EU rules and make broader commitments to the block. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.