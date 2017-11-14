FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Moscovici urges deal on stricter rules for tax advisers
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 8:15 AM / in a day

EU's Moscovici urges deal on stricter rules for tax advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European tax commissioner urged a quick agreement in the European Union on stricter rules for lawyers, bankers and other advisers that help firms devise schemes aimed at aggressively cutting their tax bills.

In a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Pierre Moscovici called on member states and EU legislators to agree on the proposals made by the EU executive commission in June. So far, there has been little progress due mostly to scepticism in some EU capitals.

The new appeal for more transparency on tax matters comes after new revelations, known as Paradise Papers, of widespread use of off-shore jurisdictions by companies and wealthy individuals. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.