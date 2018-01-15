FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to remove Panama, Korea, UAE, 5 other from tax haven blacklist
January 15, 2018 / 3:47 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

EU to remove Panama, Korea, UAE, 5 other from tax haven blacklist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - European Union officials have proposed to remove eight jurisdictions from the bloc’s blacklist of tax havens adopted in December and currently including 17 states, documents seen by Reuters said.

Panama, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Barbados, Grenada, Macao, Mongolia and Tunisia are the eight jurisdictions that EU officials recommended to delist after they offered commitments to change their tax rules.

The proposal will be discussed at a meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday and is expected to be adopted by EU finance ministers when they meet next week in Brussels. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

