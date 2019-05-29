Turkey says not possible to accept unfair criticism in EU report

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union’s enlargement report on Turkey does not accurately asses the current situation in the country and it is not possible to accept the unfair criticism it offers, Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci said on Wednesday.

In the report released earlier in the day, the EU said there has been “further serious backsliding” in Turkey’s judicial system and sharply criticised the country on a range of issues from human rights to economic policy.

Turkey will carefully note constructive criticism in the report, Kaymakci said, adding that Ankara expects its European allies to support its fight against security threats.