EU chief executive to meet Trump advisor Kushner

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner sits before the start of an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jared Kushner will meet with the European Union’s chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday afternoon in Brussels.

“They will discuss the Middle East situation and other geopolitical issues,” a spokeswoman for the European Commission told reporters at a daily briefing.

The meeting came at the request of the U.S. presidential administration, she added, saying the meeting will also be attended by the EU’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini.