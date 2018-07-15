FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 15, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saying EU, U.S. are trade foes is 'fake news', says EU's Tusk in swipe at Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States are best friends, and saying the two are foes was “fake news”, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday, after U.S. President Donald Trump had called the EU a foe on trade matters.

European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

“America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news,” Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, wrote on Twitter.

Trump branded the EU as a “foe” of the United States for “what they do to us in trade,” adding “that doesn’t mean they are bad,” in an interview aired on Sunday by CBS’s Face the Nation news programme

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.