17 days ago
Danish bank Vestjysk wins EU okay for overhaul, state aid
July 18, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 17 days ago

Danish bank Vestjysk wins EU okay for overhaul, state aid

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - Denmark's Vestjysk Bank gained EU regulatory approval on Tuesday for a restructuring plan which includes Danish private investors buying the government's 81.5 percent stake in the bank and refocusing its activities on its core business.

The European Commission also gave final approval to 8.941 billion Danish crowns ($1.39 billion) in state aid granted to the lender five years ago.

"The plan enables the bank to continue to serve its many retail, small business and farming customers while minimising potential distortions to competition," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. ($1 = 6.4225 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

