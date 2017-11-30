Slovakia's Kazimir confirms candidacy for Eurogroup chair

PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Thursday he would be a candidate to replace Jeroen Dijsselbloem as the powerful head of euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup.

“Herewith I confirm that I put forward my candidacy for the #Eurogroup Presidency,” Kazimir said on Twitter.

“I see #Eurozone as engine of European #integration. Europe’s diversity is our strength – we’re one community and my ambition is to integrate euro ‘ins’ & ‘outs’, build bridges.”