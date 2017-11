Nov 17 (Reuters) - London-listed Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc appointed Jan Babiak as an independent non-executive director.

Babiak, who will join the company’s board on Dec. 1, now holds non-executive director roles at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Bank of Montreal.

Babiak will also join Euromoney’s nominations committee. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas)