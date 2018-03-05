FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:59 AM / 2 days ago

MOVES-Euromoney names Colin Day as an independent non-executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - London-based Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc on Monday appointed Colin Day as an independent non-executive director and chair designate of its audit committee.

Day is currently a non-executive director at Meggitt Plc and is also chair of the audit committee and a member of the nominations and remuneration committees.

He will join the board with immediate effect but will take over the Chair of Audit Committee role after a suitable transition period. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bangalore)

