MOVES-Euromoney names Colin Day as an independent non-executive director

March 5 (Reuters) - London-based Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc on Monday appointed Colin Day as an independent non-executive director and chair designate of its audit committee.

Day is currently a non-executive director at Meggitt Plc and is also chair of the audit committee and a member of the nominations and remuneration committees.

He will join the board with immediate effect but will take over the Chair of Audit Committee role after a suitable transition period. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bangalore)