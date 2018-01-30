FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 6:21 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Euronext to widen block trade offer to commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* Euronext said on Tuesday it will extend its Large-in-Scale (LIS) trade facility to commodity futures in response to interest in block trades.

* Euronext’s most active commodity futures contracts, wheat and rapeseed, will be available on LIS Trade, while block trades will be made available for a wide range of Euronext commodity futures contracts. These will include minimum block sizes of 75 50-tonne lots for wheat, 50 lots for rapeseed and 75 lots for maize (corn).

* The services will be live from Feb. 28 following a test period from Tuesday.

* The initiative follows Euronext’s expansion of block trading facilities for equities.

* For details of the block trade services for commodities: here (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Alexander Smith)

