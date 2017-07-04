FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
July 4, 2017 / 5:21 PM / a month ago

Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.

"Following a market study and in accordance with the opinion of an Expert Committee, Euronext has decided that an additional storage capacity will be made available in the existing delivery point of Rouen from the September 2018 delivery month onwards with the listing of the Simarex storage facility," it said in a statement.

The announcement, expected by traders following recent discussions with market participants, is the latest move by Euronext to expand the physical delivery network for its wheat futures, which are a price benchmark for European wheat. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by John Irish)

