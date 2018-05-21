Shares in Luc Besson's EuropaCorp fall, Besson denies rape allegation

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in EuropaCorp, the film and TV studio group chaired by well-known French film director Luc Besson, slumped on Monday following the emergence of a rape allegation against Besson, which Besson denies.

The logo of EuropaCorp, of which French film director Luc Besson (not pictured) is co-founder and Chairman, is seen at the inauguration of the 'Cite du Cinema' movie studios in Saint-Denis, near Paris, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

EuropaCorp shares were down 13.3 percent in early session trading.

Over the weekend, Besson’s lawyer Thierry Marembert told Reuters that Besson “categorically denied” the allegation, made by an unnamed actress.