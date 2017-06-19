FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Europcar to acquire low-cost peer Goldcar
June 19, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 2 months ago

France's Europcar to acquire low-cost peer Goldcar

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Europcar has signed an agreement to acquire Spain-based Goldcar, a low-cost car rental company, the French car rental group said on Monday.

The proposed transaction is based on an enterprise value of 550 million euros ($616 million) and is expected to generate close to 30 million euros in annual cost synergies by 2020.

Europcar said it had signed a dedicated bridge-financing with a large and international banking syndicate to support the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2017. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

