Equinor's new North Sea crude heads to Asia's top oil markets - sources

SINGAPORE/SEOUL (Reuters) - A new North Sea crude marketed by Norway’s Equinor is making inroads into Asia’s top oil importers, with several cargoes set to arrive in China, India and South Korea in the next few months, refining officials and trade sources said.

Buyers of Johan Sverdrup crude included South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank Corp, India’s Reliance Industries Ltd and several independent refineries in China, they said.

Johan Sverdrup, the largest North Sea discovery in more than three decades, is one of two oilfields operated by Equinor that started production in the second half of this year.