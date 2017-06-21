FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
France music festival goes on despite Brussels attack: spokesman
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
MARKETS
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 21, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 2 months ago

France music festival goes on despite Brussels attack: spokesman

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France's annual music festival, where groups play on street corners and in cafes nationwide, will go ahead despite several attacks on police in past weeks and Tuesday evening's terrorist incident in Brussels, the French government spokesman said.

Spokesman Christophe Castaner on Wednesday said 48,000 police would be on duty when festivities start later in the day and go late into the night.

That number is similar to the numbers deployed during the four days of recent presidential and parliamentary elections to ward off the threat of further attacks by Islamist militants. More than 230 people have died in France over the past two and a half years in attacks by Islamist-inspired assailants.

Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.