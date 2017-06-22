FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium releases four questioned over failed bomb attack
#World News
June 22, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 2 months ago

Belgium releases four questioned over failed bomb attack

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian authorities investigating an attempted bomb attack on Brussels' Central Station released four people on Thursday whom they had detained after a series of house searches in the Belgian capital the previous day.

A judge had ordered four house searches in different Brussels districts, including the Molenbeek district where bomber Oussama Zariouh, late on Wednesday.

They were questioned until Thursday morning and then freed, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

