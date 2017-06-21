FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 2 months ago

Brussels train station bomber was 37-year old man from Molenbeek - VTM

A policeman stands guard over a deserted a street following an explosion at Central Station in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The suspected suicide bomber who set off explosives in a Brussels train station on Tuesday evening was a 37-year old man from the Brussels district of Molenbeek, the VTM broadcaster said quoting an unnamed source.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told public radio earlier on Wednesday investigators knew the identity of the man, who was shot dead by soldiers guarding the station, but would not reveal it until a news conference by prosecutors at 0900 GMT.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

