A police investigator and an armed soldier work near the scene where French soliders were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - BFM TV reported that elite police officers have arrested a man on a motorway in northern France but added it was not immediately clear whether the arrest was linked to an earlier attack on French soldiers in a Paris suburb.

The TV station said the suspect was shot during the arrest.