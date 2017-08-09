FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police arrest suspect over attack on French soldiers - source
August 9, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 5 days ago

Police arrest suspect over attack on French soldiers - source

Armed soldiers secure the scene where French soliders were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, August 9, 2017.Benoit Tessier

1 Min Read

MARQUISE, France (Reuters) - The man suspected of ramming a car into a group of soldiers on Wednesday in a Paris suburb has been shot and arrested on a motorway in northern France, a judicial source said.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw a BMW car, the model used in the attack, with several bullet holes in it. Ambulances surrounded the vehicle.

One policeman was wounded by a stray bullet in the operation, which took place on the A16 motorway near Marquise, close to the ports of Boulogne-Sur-Mer and Calais.

The suspect was not armed, the source said.

Reporting by Cyril Camu in Paris and Fabian Bellouti in Marquise; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough

